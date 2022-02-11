Russian gallery says guard drew eyes on faceless painting

Source: Associated Press

A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalised an avant-garde painting on loan from the country’s top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture's deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.

A fragment of the painting Three Figures by Anna Leporskaya after the act of vandalism.

A fragment of the painting Three Figures by Anna Leporskaya after the act of vandalism. (Source: Associated Press)

The Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said the vandalism of the painting Three Figures by Anna Leporskaya occurred on December 7 (local time). It said the suspected culprit worked for a private company providing security at the gallery.

The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Yeltsin Center said the painting has been sent for restoration to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it.

The painting Three Figures by Anna Leporskaya.

The painting Three Figures by Anna Leporskaya. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian news site RBK said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The picture had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (NZD $1.49 million).

Leporskaya, who lived from 1900-1982, was a student of Kazimir Malevich, a seminal Russian abstract artist best known for his 1915 work Black Square.

WorldArts and Culture

Popular Stories

1

Record 446 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday

2

Opinion: Protesters need to call it, people need to feel safe again

3

Remnants of Cyclone Dovi forecast to make landfall in NZ on Sunday

4

Live stream: Anti-mandate protest at Parliament continues

5

Some police carrying batons at Parliament anti-mandate protest

Latest Stories

Coast to Coast course changed due to wild South Island weather

Fewer people eating out as Omicron spreads - industry group

Live stream: Anti-mandate protest at Parliament continues

Some police carrying batons at Parliament anti-mandate protest

Russian gallery says guard drew eyes on faceless painting

Related Stories

Rush on banned age-appropriate Holocaust book

Family clarifies no ‘Picasso NFT’ is set to be sold online

US Mint begins shipping quarters honouring Maya Angelou

Groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier dies aged 94