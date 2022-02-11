New Covid close contact locations listed for Queenstown

Queenstown Events Centre and a Canterbury cafe and bar have been named as Covid-19 close contact locations of interest on Saturday morning.

Mackenzies Cafe Bar & Grill. (Source: Google Maps)

Five entries added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page on Saturday are in Queenstown, including two entries for the Queenstown Events Centre.

The events centre was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Tuesday, February 8 between 6.45pm and 9pm.

The events centre's gym, meanwhile, was added as a location of interest for Tuesday, February 8 between 6.45pm and 9pm.

Cowboy Bar in Queenstown Mall was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Sunday, February 6 between 7.30pm and 10pm.

New World Remarkables Park in Queenstown was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Sunday, February 6 between 7.30am and 7.45am.

Meanwhile, the Wanaka Lavender Farm, in Wanaka, was listed as Covid-19 location on interest for Monday, February 7 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

New close contact locations of interest were also listed for Canterbury and Auckland.

Mackenzies Cafe, Bar & Grill on State Highway 8, in Lake Tekapo, was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Sunday, February 6 between 5pm and 5.45pm.

The Manukau City Medical Centre on Manukau Station Road, in Manukau, was visited by a positive case on Tuesday, February 8 between 9.30am and 10am.

Click here to read the Ministry of Health's advice on what to do if you visited any of these locations.

New Zealand recorded a record 446 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

The Health Ministry's locations of interest list, which continues to be updated, can be found here.