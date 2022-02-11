British nationals urged to leave Ukraine

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

The UK Foreign Office has advised all British nationals to get out of Ukraine while “commercial options” remain.

It said the build-up of Russian forces in Ukraine’s borders since January 2022 "has increased the threat of military action".

“Due to this increased threat, the FCDO has taken the decision to further withdraw Embassy staff from Kyiv,” it said on the GOV.UK website.

“The Embassy remains open but will be unable to provide in-person consular assistance. British nationals should leave while commercial options remain."

It added that Russian military action in the country "would severely affect the British Embassy Kyiv’s ability to provide any consular assistance".

"British Nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances."

It advised those who choose to remain in Ukraine to be "vigilant throughout due to potential combat operations, keep your departure plans under constant review and ensure your travel documents are up to date".

The advice comes a day after US President Joe Biden urged all US citizens to leave, saying "things could go crazy very quickly”.

