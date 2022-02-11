Advocates call for free transport to combat climate change, poverty

Campaigners are calling for free public transport for lower-income groups in order to respond to climate change and the growing cost of living.

A double-decker bus passes by a Northern Busway station in Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

By Jessica Swan

The Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity presented their free fares proposal to Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee on Thursday morning.

The crux of the collective’s submission is based on making public transport free for under-25s, tertiary students and community service card holders.

Campaigners have said this will help establish sustainable behavioural change and achieve transport equity by making public transport both more affordable and viable to access.

The collective wants free public transport for some groups to be included in Budget 2022.

Two electric trains wait for passengers at Auckland's Britomart train station. (Source: istock.com)

The submission is backed by over 40 organisations, including Greenpeace Aotearoa, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations, multiple city missions and members from six local councils.

A team of advocates who support the campaign now meets weekly over Zoom.

Meanwhile, a petition calling on the Government to endorse the free fares proposal has over 8000 signatures.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said better and more affordable public transport was important but said the jury was still out on the results of implementing free fares.

“The evidence is mixed as to whether making it free for everyone, which includes those who can comfortably pay, is the best use of money,” he said.

Michael Wood.

Wood said other improvements, like upgrades to service, would be more effective in increasing public transport patronage.

There are also plans to run a reduced-fare pilot in Auckland, later this year, which would see public transport costs halved for community service card holders.

However, the collective said the plan for a pilot is not urgent enough to combat transport poverty.

The collective said submitting this year’s budget was a chance to advocate for what they believe will help communities, families, and the climate.