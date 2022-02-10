The end of masks, isolation - Denmark removes Covid restrictions

Denmark has become the first country in the European Union to lift all Covid restrictions despite having the second-highest infection rate in the world.

(Source: 1News)

That meant no more masks, social distancing, isolation for negative and vaccinated travellers - everything.

The country saw more than 2 million infections and about 4000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Daily deaths remained in low double figures, cases were in the tens of thousands, and they had one of Europe's highest infection rates.

In this Omicron wave, hospitalisations and deaths weren't nearly as bad as during Delta. More than 80 per cent of the population was double jabbed and over 60 per cent were boosted.

Health experts stood by their decision to lift restrictions, as they no longer saw Covid as a 'socially critical' disease.

ICU Head doctor in northern Copenhagen, Dr Christian Wamberg, was happy to see restrictions go.

"How many Covid patients in this ward in this hospital? Zero. That's an achievement!"

Wamberg said the lifting of restrictions was well-timed.

"If there is no threat from the virus we will open up, and if we see the virus increasing and hospitals are getting overwhelmed we close down again."

However, some still have concerns.

University of Copenhagen's Professor Flemming Konradsen said he won't let his guard down completely.

"We have to realise, until the population in great parts of Asia and Africa and Latin Ameria are as protected, the implications of the pandemic will be massive," Konradsen said.

For now, though, restrictions no longer apply in Denmark. Konradsen said getting boosted was key.