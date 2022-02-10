Some police carrying batons at Parliament anti-mandate protest

The anti-Covid-19 vaccine mandate protest outside Parliament has entered a fourth day on Friday, with police preparing for demonstrations to continue through the weekend.

Protesters outside Parliament on Friday morning (February 11). (Source: 1News)

All protesters at Parliament were trespassed on Thursday but they didn't all leave with some camping overnight and remaining on site on Friday.

Tents were still pitched on the lawn outside Parliament on Friday morning. There appears to be new barriers in place between the protesters and Parliament's forecourt.

Some police officers are also now carrying batons.

Police outside Parliament carrying batons, with anti-vaccine mandate protests at a fourth day. (Source: 1News)

Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell said there had been two arrests overnight for "alcohol-related behaviour" among those in the protest group.

A number of vehicles illegally parked on Lambton Quay had been moved overnight, with police asking the owners or drivers of remaining vehicles on streets around Parliament to move them.

Parnell said police want to resolve the disruption to local businesses and allow "free and safe movement" for Wellingtonians around the city "as soon as is practically possible".

Protestors carrying New Zealand flags walk through the crowd during a protest at Parliament on February 11. (Source: Getty)

"This is an extremely difficult working environment for our frontline staff," he said.

"However, police have been exercising their powers fairly and professionally, and have used force proportionate and relevant to the circumstances.

"Images and videos often do not provide the full context of the protest activity and the situation police staff face."

While many people are protesting peacefully, tensions escalated into aggression and got physical on Thursday.

Police arrested at least 120 people on Thursday and used pepper spray twice.

On Thursday two police officers were injured during the protest and 150 extra police were brought in on top of the 900 officers in Wellington.

Several hundred parking tickets were issued on Thursday as protesters' vehicles are blocking roads surrounding Parliament.

This has also caused a negative impact for businesses in Wellington, with customers too afraid to come into town because of the protest.

Protesters are wanting to get their message across to politicians, but most have gone home as Parliament has finished sitting for the week.

Police have been there overnight monitoring the situation.

There is also protest activity outside Wellington, including Picton and Christchurch.