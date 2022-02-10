SBW embraces rare chance to train in Fury's 'inner sanctum'

Source: 1News

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams is heading into the next stage of his boxing career full of confidence after working with world champion Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Sonny Bill Williams.

Tyson Fury and Sonny Bill Williams. (Source: Sonny Bill Williams / Twitter)

Williams has been gearing up for his next fight - a bout against former AFL star Barry Hall - and took to the UK to raise the bar on his training.

The 36-year-old's trip overseas allowed him to link up with close friend and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, leading him to an opportunity to also work alongside current champ Fury.

Williams told SEN the British boxer, known for his larger-than-life personality, welcomed him with open arms before they hit the pads.

“We did some body sparring, quite a bit of body sparring actually,” Williams said.

“To be honest, he (Fury) is a gentleman, he’s a really, really good guy.

“He welcomed me in because he knows I’m close with Joseph Parker, he just welcomed me in like I was one of his close mates.

“I was in the inner sanctum and got to train alongside him and got to run.”

Williams said one of the biggest attributes he took away from his time with Fury was mental strength.

“For me, the biggest take that I took from that experience was besides all his attributes that he has inside the boxing ring is his mentality,” Williams said.

“Mentality, I think that is his biggest strength. It was a great experience.”

Williams will take on Hall on March 23 in Sydney, entering the bout with an 8-0 professional record.

SportBoxing

Popular Stories

1

Record 306 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

2

Live updates: Police arrest over 50 protesters at Parliament

3

Live stream: Police take action against protesters outside Parliament

4

Anti-vax Murupara GP suspended pending further investigation

5

Gyms, cafes and flights added as Covid close contact locations

Latest Stories

Residents in parts of Westport told to evacuate

Man details ‘frightening’ moment floodwaters reached his farm

Snoop Dogg becomes owner of iconic record label

Live updates: Police arrest over 50 protesters at Parliament

Russian skater, 15, fails drug test after winning gold - report

Related Stories

SBW to train with Tyson Fury before fighting ex-AFL hard man

2021 in review: Kiwi athletes make NZ proud away from Tokyo

Social media star Jake Paul knocks out former UFC champ

Boxer David Nyika wins against French opponent in UK debut bout