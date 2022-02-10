SBW embraces rare chance to train in Fury's 'inner sanctum'

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams is heading into the next stage of his boxing career full of confidence after working with world champion Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Sonny Bill Williams. (Source: Sonny Bill Williams / Twitter)

Williams has been gearing up for his next fight - a bout against former AFL star Barry Hall - and took to the UK to raise the bar on his training.

The 36-year-old's trip overseas allowed him to link up with close friend and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, leading him to an opportunity to also work alongside current champ Fury.

Williams told SEN the British boxer, known for his larger-than-life personality, welcomed him with open arms before they hit the pads.

“We did some body sparring, quite a bit of body sparring actually,” Williams said.

“To be honest, he (Fury) is a gentleman, he’s a really, really good guy.

“He welcomed me in because he knows I’m close with Joseph Parker, he just welcomed me in like I was one of his close mates.

“I was in the inner sanctum and got to train alongside him and got to run.”

Williams said one of the biggest attributes he took away from his time with Fury was mental strength.

“For me, the biggest take that I took from that experience was besides all his attributes that he has inside the boxing ring is his mentality,” Williams said.

“Mentality, I think that is his biggest strength. It was a great experience.”

Williams will take on Hall on March 23 in Sydney, entering the bout with an 8-0 professional record.