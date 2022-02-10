Man left injured outside Napier Countdown

An alleged assault outside a Napier supermarket has left one man with serious injuries.

Police sought witnesses to the incident, which took place on Carlyle Street outside Countdown at about 7pm on Wednesday.

The victim was initially taken to hospital and was now recovering at home.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the time of the alleged attack.

He was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday, charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police asked anyone who saw the incident to call 105 and quote file number 220209/4237.