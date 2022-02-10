Kiwi champ Adesanya signs 'f***ing big deal' with UFC

On the eve of his hotly-anticipated rematch with trans-Tasman rival Robert Whittaker, Kiwi MMA star Israel Adesanya has signed what is believed to be one of the biggest UFC contracts in history.

Israel Adesanya. (Source: Getty)

Adesanya revealed the new deal during media duties in the US as he builds up to Sunday's middleweight title defence against Whittaker at UFC 271.

The Nigerian-born fighter said there was "crazy money" involved.

"It's a big deal, it's a f***ing big deal," Adesanya said. "You can't undersell my value. If you are, you're kidding yourself.

"I bring so many different looks to this company, even without trying. I'm Nigerian, I've brought that whole nation.

"We have the Oceania region looking at us. I'm a guy who crosses over into the mainstream so easily - I have this appeal.

"I'm glad the UFC is starting to see that. They've already known that. They've known that since the jump. [UFC president] Dana [White] knew this since the jump."

Adesanya went on to state he believes his new deal is second only to Irish superstar Conor McGregor who reportedly signed a six-fight contract back in 2018 worth NZD$150 million.

At the same time, Adesanya said the new contract wasn't all about the money.

"If I was going to just do this for the money and bounce I would've done this maybe three fights ago," Adesanya said.

"I'm kind of set. I have one of the smartest money men behind me, who's helping me flip my money the smart way.

"I love money, don't get me wrong, but it's not about money. This is about legacy. This is about martial arts. This is about learning. I haven't lost that step. I'm still hungry.

"I'm just a guy who deals with my dealings with the UFC behind the scenes and I'm glad we came to an agreement with this new deal."