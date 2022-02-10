Blues back training after Covid scare, Moana Pasifika still out

The two Super Rugby Pacific franchises who suffered Covid-19 scares on Thursday have had mixed news since going into isolation.

While the Blues have been cleared to return to training after returning negative tests, a cloud of uncertainty still remained for Moana Pasifika who were awaiting PCR results on Thursday.

Super Rugby pre-season match between Moana Pasifika and Chiefs at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

The two Auckland-based squads were sent into isolation on Wednesday after a player in each squad had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

The delay is putting doubt on the Pacific side's final preseason hit out against the Highlanders on Saturday before the season kicks off next week when they face the Blues in the tournament curtain-raiser.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum conceded organisers were anticipating disruptions for Moana Pasifika.

“We think it’s possible, absolutely,” he said when asked of the prospect of a positive Covid-19 test result throwing Moana Pasifika's participation in the opening round next weekend into doubt.

“Looking back at the transition period for Moana Pasifika it’s absolutely possible. We’re preparing for the worst and anything beyond that will be a bonus.

“We always knew there was a risk in the transition period coming from outside the bubble in. We’re still in that window and really hopeful,” he said. “It kind of shows why we wanted to go into the bubble in the first place, and it looks like we might not have quite beaten it.

“But we’re not disappointed or frustrated. We were always realistic about this scenario. We would have liked to have been fortunate and avoided it but we’re used to dealing with the disruptions and we’ll get on with it.”

The player in question for Moana Pasifika was part of the wider training squad and did not travel with the side to the Queenstown bubble but Lendrum noted the person did train with the side on Monday before departing.

“We’re not in position to confirm the outcome of the PCR testing at the moment, but we continue to have that team in isolation on a precautionary basis awaiting confirmation of the outcome and further discussions with the Southern DHB around protocols to apply."

Lendrum added should Moana Pasifika be unable to participate in Saturday's preseason fixtures, a "game of three halves" featuring the remaining five franchises would likely be added to ensure those available got a hit out.

“At this stage, whilst not confirmed, there is a distinct possibility that Moana Pasifika may not be able to participate in the final weekend of the pre-season, and we’ll adjust the schedule for that weekend if that’s the scenario we have to work with.”