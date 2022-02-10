$21 million injection for Auckland school upgrades

The Government has announced a $21 million funding injection for 10 Auckland schools on Thursday.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the multi-million dollar boost would help 10 Auckland schools quickly deliver vital school property projects.

Hipkins said the extra funding would ensure the projects could happen fast and, in some cases, more could be done.

“These are projects that are ready to enter construction, but need an extra push so delivery can begin in the current challenging market.”

It came as construction firms reported increases in the cost of buliding.

The funding came from the $150 million Budget 2021 initiative to support school property redevelopment projects ready to get underway across the country.

Hipkins said the Government was committed to investing in schools so that kids had fit-for-purpose spaces to learn in.

Work being undertaken in the projects included relocating classrooms, improving ground conditions, addressing weather tightness, and rebuilding classrooms completely.

“We are committed to creating jobs and building better infrastructure, which will set us up for the long term," said Hipkins.

The 10 Auckland schools that would receive funding were:

• Mount Roskill Grammar School

• Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Senior School

• Auckland Normal Intermediate School

• Colwill School

• Somerville Intermediate School

• Chelsea School

• James Cook High School

• Kauri Flats School

• Onehunga High School

• Parakai School