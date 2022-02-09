Matatū unveils inaugural jersey for Super Rugby Aupiki

Southern Super Rugby Aupiki franchise Matatū have unveiled their jerseys for their inaugural season, drawing on their region for inspiration.

Amy du Plessis, Tayla Simpson and Martha Mataele model the new Matatū jersey. (Source: Matatū)

Matatū unveiled the jersey at the team's season launch on Tuesday night, with the Super Rugby Aupiki club set to represent the regions covered by the Crusaders and Highlanders in the men's competition.

Artist and designer Morgan Mathews-Hale was employed for its creation and was tasked with reflecting her club's story.

As a result, the design has three main elements to it; the moko kauae which runs at both the top and bottom of the jersey being the feminine representation of Pokoharuatepō [the mother of Aoraki and his brothers] and Papātūānuku pearth mother].

Secondly, The four maunga [mountains] are the representation of Aoraki, Rakirua, Rakiroa and Rarakiroa - the four brothers who form part of Kā Tiritiri o te Moana [the Southern Alps] - with Aoraki being the highest peak.

Finally, the colours of the jersey represent the glacial colours of the central South Island landscape - the rivers, lakes and glaciers.

Matatū wing Martha Mataele said she was grateful to be one of the first to wear the design.

“I love the jersey,” Mataele said.

“The amount of thought that has gone into this design, and the Matatū brand altogether just blows my mind.”

Martha Mataele wears the new Matatū jersey. (Source: Matatū)

Matatū general manager Sarah Munro added the jersey wasn't just about their region.

“In the initial stages of brand development, focus groups were brought together to talk about their experience growing up as a female rugby player,” Munro said.

“Memories were shared of both men and women using sweaty jerseys that had been left on the sideline– ill-fitting and dirty. And they all did it, because they were just grateful to be able to play the sport they loved.

“We knew we had such a unique opportunity to form an identity that truly reflected the legacy and pathway this team will represent, and we’re extremely proud to reveal a design for this Matatū team that is all their own.”