Good as Gold: Waipu single mum making playgrounds more inclusive

Kylee Ostermann is a single mum with two children and more than enough on her plate.

Despite her son needing round-the-clock care, she spends a lot of her time thinking of others.

She set up a charity to push for the swings in playgrounds for those in a wheelchair.

Children With Disability New Zealand is based in Northland and aims to make playgrounds inclusive for children with disabilities.

“We wish to see more disabled children enjoy themselves and be included with able-bodied children, that’s the key, the inclusion is missing,” Ostermann said.

"I would like Northland to be the most disability friendly area in New Zealand.”

As the first ASB Good As Gold Recipient for 2022, Ostermann received $3000 to give to the charity of her choice and $7000 for herself and her children.