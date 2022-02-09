Good as Gold: Waipu single mum making playgrounds more inclusive

Source: Seven Sharp

Kylee Ostermann is a single mum with two children and more than enough on her plate.

Despite her son needing round-the-clock care, she spends a lot of her time thinking of others.

She set up a charity to push for the swings in playgrounds for those in a wheelchair.

Children With Disability New Zealand is based in Northland and aims to make playgrounds inclusive for children with disabilities.

“We wish to see more disabled children enjoy themselves and be included with able-bodied children, that’s the key, the inclusion is missing,” Ostermann said.

"I would like Northland to be the most disability friendly area in New Zealand.”

As the first ASB Good As Gold Recipient for 2022, Ostermann received $3000 to give to the charity of her choice and $7000 for herself and her children.

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Gyms, cafes and flights added as Covid close contact locations

2

Parliament protest arrests 'extremely disappointing', police say

3

Student at Auckland school tests positive for Covid-19

4

Experts urge people to get tested for Covid amid low numbers

5

204 new community Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Latest Stories

Kiwi director's Power of the Dog film leads at Oscars

Bill to further tighten firearms laws passes first reading

Good as Gold: Waipu single mum making playgrounds more inclusive

Gyms, cafes and flights added as Covid close contact locations

Experts urge people to get tested for Covid amid low numbers

Related Stories

Michael Baker: Northland leaders should all be vaccinated

NZTA proposes speed limit changes for Northland highways

'Tough road so far' for Māori since Tiriti, says top judge

Police appeal for sightings of Northland prisoner on the run