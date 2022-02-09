Experts urge people to get tested for Covid amid low numbers

Complacency, Covid fatigue and New Zealand’s home isolation rules are just a few of the reasons being blamed for the country’s low testing numbers.

The average number of tests for the past seven days is 15,000. A week ago, that number was closer to 20,000. And just under 28,000 a fortnight ago.

The Prime Minister however isn’t worried by the decrease.

“The positivity rate remains low so there is the view currently that there aren't a large number of cases being missed,” said Jacinda Ardern.

Pacific Expert Advisory group member Dr Collin Tukuitonga told 1News there’s a “disincentive” for people.

“if you test positive you will be required to isolate at home and some people might find that hard to manage because they’ve got to go to work and feed their families.”

Others, like clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland are wondering whether Covid fatigue is hitting its peak.

“It's that real sense of 'I’m just done with all of this' and I think for many people that can end in them giving up in a sense.”

Tukuitonga says people need to remember why testing still matters during a potential Omicron surge.

“The country needs to know what sort of numbers we're dealing with so we can plan and respond appropriately.”