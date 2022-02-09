Elgar sees MIQ silver lining ahead of Black Caps 'challenge'

South Africa cricket captain Dean Elgar is seeing the silver lining in his side's current stay in managed isolation ahead of their Test series against the Black Caps.

The Proteas arrived in Christchurch last week for the two-Test series being played at Hagley Oval and are currently in MIQ as part of the Government's ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elgar said the time indoors isn't too bad at the moment.

"I hope the weather plays along in the next week because it's been quite grim out there," Elgar said.

"I'm actually quite happy spending time in our rooms and not out there getting wet."

The 34-year-old confessed not everyone was as chipper as him though.

"The last few days has been a bit of a challenge for a few guys," he said.

"Obviously, us being cricketers means we're social beings and we like to be out there but we fully respect the rules and protocols.

"But it's nice to know we're close to fully training as a side."

Dean Elgar. (Source: Photosport)

That taste of freedom is on its way with Elgar confirming the side and staff are "A-OK" after their third round of testing, meaning they will now be able to get out of MIQ for a few hours a day to train ahead of the first Test next Thursday.

"We can continue training as a group which is quite a warming factor for us - just being able to get out there and try not see our rooms for a couple of hours a day.

"It'll be a good breath of fresh air for the whole group including management."

Looking ahead to the series itself, Elgar said his new-look squad - which features just three cricketers who have played in New Zealand, including himself - are coming into the matches with "no scars" and looking to make a statement in New Zealand conditions.

"We've got a lot to play for coming here to New Zealand to play the world Test champions and respectfully so," he said.

"New Zealand's been a powerhouse in regards to Test cricket over the last few years and they deserve that title.

"It's going to be a great challenge for us."

That's not to say the Proteas won't be a challenge themselves with the young squad already picking up series wins away in the West Indies and at home against India.

"Now is a good time to challenge us on the road," Elgar said.

"It's going to be a good Test all around ... we're extremely excited to get going."