Blues, Moana Pasifika isolate in Queenstown after Covid scare

Two Super Rugby Pacific teams have been sent into isolation in Queenstown following a Covid-19 scare, New Zealand Rugby has confirmed.

Blues huddle during their preseason game against the Hurricanes. (Source: Photosport)

NZR revealed late Wednesday evening the protocols had been initiated after a member of the Blues' playing squad had been identified as a possible close contact of a confirmed case.

The identified player and his roommate have been isolated from the rest of the squad while results for their PCR tests are processed.

Moana Pasifika also had a member of their wider training squad identified as a close contact but the player had not travelled to Queenstown.

Regardless, NZR said the Pacific franchise was following Covid-19 protocols and isolating as a precaution for the time being.

“We are working with public health officials to ensure we are minimising any risk of infection within the Super Rugby bubble and within the local community," said Chris Lendrum, New Zealand Rugby’s general manager for professional rugby and performance.

The six New Zealand-based franchises relocated to Queenstown over the weekend for the start of the upcoming season to lower the risk of Covid-19 interfering with the competition.

“We always knew that, given just how transmissible Omicron is and how quickly it has swept the globe, it was a distinct possibility our teams could be affected, despite our efforts to relocate teams and the heightened protocols within our environments,” Lendrum added.

The six squads are scheduled to play preseason games in Queenstown this Saturday.