All DHBs reach 90% fully vaccinated in Pacific communities

All DHBs have fully vaccinated 90 per cent of their over-12 Pacific communities against Covid-19, with the last region reaching the milestone on Tuesday.

File image of a person receiving a vaccine. (Source: Getty)

The Ministry of Health announced the achievement in a statement on Wednesday.

“Advocates, church groups, health providers and countless other entities across the motu have led the way in ensuring that our Pacific populations have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country.”

Whanganui District Health Board was the last DHB to reach the 90 per cent threshold.

95 per cent of Pacific peoples, over 12, are now double jabbed across the country with 271,043 doses administered thus far.

Nationwide, Pacific communities reached a 90 per cent fully vaccinated rate for over-12s in late December.

33 per cent of Pacific 5-to-11 year olds have also had their first dose of the paediatric vaccine since it became available in mid-January.

The first Pacific community-led vaccination buses have launched in South Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Last year, Pacific communities lagged behind other groups in getting vaccinated, with targeted campaigns launched in Auckland and other parts of the country as a result.

Health providers blamed the low rates of uptake on the Ministry of Health for not supporting more Pacific-led initiatives earlier in the vaccination rollout.