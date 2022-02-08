Wellington's resident Cuba St flute player is also a tree

Source: 1News

Wellington’s Cuba Street is well-known for its character and vibrancy, and Mr Tree is no exception.

Jarrod Wood, 54, is the street’s resident flute-player, who just so happens to dress up as a tree while he plays.

He's on a mission, for people and the planet.

Mr Tree has found a way to share two of his biggest loves with the public - music and the environment.

When asked why he did it, Mr Tree answered: “To make people smile is the short answer.”

He said he wanted to use his skills to spread positivity during Covid times.

"So I can come and say hi to everyone, and let them know mother nature's got their back, in these difficult times, things are not so serious.

"Most people smile, there's a little bit of joyful astonishment because they didn't realise a tree was this close to them.”

His costume features a heart, which he said was a way to send some love out into the world.

"When I perform the music, it's a very relaxing experience for them as well."

