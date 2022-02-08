Wellington's resident Cuba St flute player is also a tree

Wellington’s Cuba Street is well-known for its character and vibrancy, and Mr Tree is no exception.
Jarrod Wood, 54, is the street’s resident flute-player, who just so happens to dress up as a tree while he plays.
He's on a mission, for people and the planet.
Mr Tree has found a way to share two of his biggest loves with the public - music and the environment.
When asked why he did it, Mr Tree answered: “To make people smile is the short answer.”
He said he wanted to use his skills to spread positivity during Covid times.
"So I can come and say hi to everyone, and let them know mother nature's got their back, in these difficult times, things are not so serious.
"Most people smile, there's a little bit of joyful astonishment because they didn't realise a tree was this close to them.”
His costume features a heart, which he said was a way to send some love out into the world.
"When I perform the music, it's a very relaxing experience for them as well."