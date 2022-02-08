Tauranga social service provider gives essentials to locals

A social service provider in the Bay of Plenty is ready to help its clients as they prepare to isolate if they contract Covid-19.

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services helped 200 families in Tauranga.

Chief Executive Tommy Wilson and his team were going door-to-door dropping off cell phones, information packs, and pies.

"I think we're just looking for an avenue to connect with our families when we get into what's coming, which is probably having our families isolate in their own houses," he said.

And while he understood that many would be concerned, he tried to add a little bit of humour.

"A car pie, we've got pie moana, we've got pie ora and a vegan pie," he said.

Sarah and Heremaia Ahipene have six children. An Omicron infection could mean they'd have to isolate for weeks.

"It's security to know that we have people that provide the things that we need, you know, kai. For us, it's a weight off our shoulders," she said.

Those working on the frontline said whānau were worried an extended stint in isolation would affect education, connection with family, and their ability to earn money.

Meanwhile, Wilson said he'd love to see someone "pie it forward" so more people could enjoy wholesome food and support when they needed it.