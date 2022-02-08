Tauranga social service provider gives essentials to locals

Sam Kelway
By Sam Kelway, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A social service provider in the Bay of Plenty is ready to help its clients as they prepare to isolate if they contract Covid-19.

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services helped 200 families in Tauranga.

Chief Executive Tommy Wilson and his team were going door-to-door dropping off cell phones, information packs, and pies.

"I think we're just looking for an avenue to connect with our families when we get into what's coming, which is probably having our families isolate in their own houses," he said.

And while he understood that many would be concerned, he tried to add a little bit of humour.

"A car pie, we've got pie moana, we've got pie ora and a vegan pie," he said.

Sarah and Heremaia Ahipene have six children. An Omicron infection could mean they'd have to isolate for weeks.

"It's security to know that we have people that provide the things that we need, you know, kai. For us, it's a weight off our shoulders," she said.

Those working on the frontline said whānau were worried an extended stint in isolation would affect education, connection with family, and their ability to earn money.

Meanwhile, Wilson said he'd love to see someone "pie it forward" so more people could enjoy wholesome food and support when they needed it.

New ZealandMāori IssuesTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

New Winter Olympics event marred by uniform disqualifications

2

Student at Auckland school tests positive for Covid-19

3

Michael Baker: Northland leaders should all be vaccinated

4

Shock selections in Black Caps Test squad to face Proteas

5

Bill to ban conversion practices passes second hurdle

Latest Stories

NZ biathlete Campbell Wright impresses on Olympic debut

Michael Baker: Northland leaders should all be vaccinated

Wellington's resident Cuba St flute player is also a tree

Bill to ban conversion practices passes second hurdle

Tauranga social service provider gives essentials to locals

Related Stories

Te Pāti Māori launches petition to remove Queen as head of state

Multiple people assaulted, vehicles damaged in Rotorua

Race Relations Commissioner wants compulsory te reo in schools