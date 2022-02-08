Split Enz's Tim Finn and Eddie Rayner back with new music

Tim Finn and Eddie Rayner of Split Enz fame are back with new music inspired by some of their old music.

The new venture is called Forenzics - and their new album Shades And Echoes contains traces of the past.

Finn said he was chuffed with the result.

“Quite a lot of people seem to be saying that they enjoyed this new music and it makes them want to go back and listen to some of the early Enz stuff as well,” Finn said.

Rayner said while Covid-19 had been bad for many people, it came with some positives for him.

“I’ve been able to finish everything we’ve started. Just so happy to have been able to have spent so much time on it,” he said.