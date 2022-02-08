Pair of St John ambulances donated to disaster-hit Tonga

Two much-needed St John ambulances have been donated to Tonga after it was struck by a tsunami following a volcanic eruption in January.

The Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai eruption and its ensuing tsunami killed five people and injured 18 others after it struck on the afternoon of January 15, destroying homes, cutting off communication services and covering much of the country in ash.

It was followed by a Covid-19 community outbreak which sent the country into lockdown.

The ambulances, sourced from Dunedin and Hamilton, are being serviced and repaired by Rotary New Zealand in Rotorua and Christchurch. They will be sent to Auckland in the coming days, before being shipped next week.

Rotary New Zealand's Stuart Batty said a member of the Tongan Olympic team, who had been stranded in Christchurch several months ago, had told him the country was “really desperate for another ambulance in Tonga”.

“We’d also been working with St John to procure an ambulance at that time so it was very timely,” he told Breakfast.

“We’re really appreciative of the many sponsors that have supported us in this," he said.

Mata Mafileo of the Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust said the Tongan people "will appreciate their support and we are thrilled with that great support".