NZ won’t be able to stamp out Omicron - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the growth in Covid-19 cases is not unexpected but, unlike other variants, New Zealand won’t be able to stamp out Omicron.

In her update on the Omicron situation in New Zealand, she said there was a similar caseload at the peak of Delta, but a much lower hospitalisation rate.

"However, we were essentially able to stamp out Delta. With Omicron we won't be able to do that and we're still in the very early stages of the outbreak," Ardern said.

"We are doing everything we can."

Politicians headed back into the debating chamber on Tuesday afternoon for the opening of Parliament. Party leaders laid out their plans, gripes, and even provided superhero comparisons.

The MPs spoke while protesters, some who had caused gridlock in the streets, stood on Parliament's lawn.

The Prime Minister's opening statement set out her plan for 2022.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: 1News)

"It is with confidence in our plan that I stand before you, resolute in the job ahead of us," Ardern said.

"And that job is clear, to lead New Zealand through this pandemic, take on the challenges we already face as a nation, to strengthen our economy, and emerge stronger than we were before."

She said Omicron was the next challenge New Zealand would face, but it would not be the last variant the country would see.

"It is a new and difficult phase of the pandemic as New Zealanders prepare to encounter Covid-19 for the first time on a scale we have not yet experienced."

She said the Government would roll out an influenza immunisation programme for at-risk Kiwis this coming winter, and made mention of targeting mental health, the economy, trade, and infrastructure.

Ardern also said 2022 was the year New Zealand would begin to reconnect with the world.

National leader Christopher Luxon said New Zealand had "a cost of living crisis".

National Party leader Chris Luxon. (Source: RNZ / Angus Dreaver)

"Kiwis are tired. They're tired of this Government that's addicted to spending and they're consistently failing to get things done," he said.

"After four years of stagnating and failure, they're tired of being let down by a Government that's all spin and no delivery.

"This Government confuses words with action and they are two very, very different concepts."

Luxon said New Zealand's "economic engine" needed some "serious upgrading if we're to go forward well".

He said New Zealand was suffering from a "productivity disease".

"The average Kiwi is working for an hour to earn what the average Australian earns in 44 minutes."

Green Party co-leader James Shaw began his speech by referring to Ardern as Super Woman, Luxon as Lux Luthor, and ACT leader David Seymour as Luxon's "chief rival, Brainiac".

James Shaw. (Source: Getty)

Shaw went on to speak about people having to pay "exorbitant" rent, calling it "unfair and unjustified" that they could not own their own home.

He said the Opposition would "blow their gaskets" at the suggestion of rent control, but he added the sky had not fallen in other counties that had brought in controls.

Seymour hit back at Shaw's superhero jab and said some referred to Shaw as Captain Planet.

Captain Planet had the power of five people. But, under the cooperation agreement with the Government, Seymour said the Green Party had no power.

On housing, Seymour said under this Government the average house price had risen $387,000 and the gap between home owners and non-home owners had skyrocketed under a Labour Government.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: 1News)

He said that had increased inequality because the Government was "incompetent at policies".

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi promised his party would "continue to be the unapologetic Māori voice for a Tiriti centric Aotearoa".

The Te Pāti Māori co-leader says it’s time for a “mature” conversation on constitutional transformation.

"As we work towards equality, let's not confuse diversity and inclusion with equality. It usually shows up with an obsession with numbers. How many Māori are in the photo? Have we met our 20 per cent Māori quota?

"How many Māori are in Cabinet? All we are seeing is chocolate sprinkles put over a vanilla cake. The cake is still vanilla."

He said the establishment of a Māori Parliament was "critical to our constitutional transformation".

"Land back must become a reality for tino rangatiratanga to be achieved."

He said there was a new generation on the rise, dubbed "Gen T - Generation Tiriti".

"They are intelligent, they are strategic, they are in tune and, dare I say it, they are woke," he said.

"We are here to dismantle and they are here to dismantle and I am here for it."