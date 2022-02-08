Crowd swells at anti vaccine mandate protest at Parliament

A growing crowd has gathered at Parliament as a convoy protesting against Covid-19 restrictions heads for the capital.

Protesters at Parliament on February 8 (Source: 1News)

Protesters are carrying flags and signs, people expressing their opposition to vaccine mandates and the Government.

Many want an end to mandates and Covid restrictions. New Zealand's currently at red in the traffic light settings.

A large convoy of vehicles is coming from the north, with streets around Parliament getting clogged with protesters' vehicles, many covered in flags and messages.

Wellington City Council has said commuters should avoid the CBD if they are trying to get across town by car, in case of traffic disruption, and public transport passengers should check Metlink's website for updates.

Convoy protesters in central Wellington (Source: 1News)

Wellington Free Ambulance warned traffic disruption may mean it takes a little longer to get to jobs.

"But please be assured we will be there."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ardern told RNZ she wouldn't be meeting protesters.