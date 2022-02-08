New appeal for info about missing man last seen in Masterton

Police have made a renewed call to the public for information about Anthony Farrell who went missing in South Wairarapa District on January 31.

Antony Gerard Farrell (Source: 1 News)

The 52-year-old's rental car was left at the coastal carpark at Lake Ferry around 5am that day, police say.

Farrell was last seen around 2am, January 31 on Te Ore Ore Road in Masterton.

On February 1 police said they and Farrell's family "are concerned for his welfare".

Anthony Farrell and rental car (bottom right). (Source: NZ Police)

Farrell was last seen wearing dark cargo style shorts, a blue cotton t-shirt and black slippers with white fur inside.

He is of medium build and approximately 168cm tall with grey hair and beard.

Police are asking that anyone who has information regarding Farrell's whereabouts contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220201/5013.