Mob hurls abuse at UK's Opposition leader in London

Source: 1News

Two people have been arrested after the UK’s Opposition leader was ambushed in London on Monday (Tuesday morning NZT).

Abuse was hurled at Sir Keir Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy by a mob of anti-Covid lockdown protesters in Westminster.

In a video shared to Twitter by Lammy, the two were seen walking near Parliament surrounded by the mob, and a group of police.

The mob can be heard yelling “traitor” at the Labour leader, and accusing him of protecting serial sex offender Jimmy Savile.

It comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in an attempt at defending himself over the partygate report, wrongly claimed Sir Keir, a former lawyer, failed to prosecute Savile when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

