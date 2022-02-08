Joey Manu barred from Māori All Stars by Roosters - report

Star Roosters centre Joey Manu has reportedly been barred from playing for the Māori All Stars this weekend by his NRL club.

Joseph Manu goes off injured after a reckless tackle from Latrell Mitchell. (Source: Photosport)

Nine's The Mole reports Manu has been banned from featuring in Saturday's game against the Indigenous All Stars.

John Devonshire, chairman of the Māori Rugby League Board told Nine News the Roosters didn't want to risk their star.

"He was very keen, being a proud Māori lad, but the Roosters said no, which is disappointing," Devonshire told Nine.

“I can understand their point of view - he got hurt in the game last year and hasn't played since he fractured his cheekbone.

“But looking from over here in New Zealand, it seems that the clubs run the game in Australia."

Manu has been sidelined since last August after he suffered severe facial fractures from a crushing hit by Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell but he had hoped to return to the game in the exhibition match before the NRL season.

Devonshire said that wouldn't be the case.

“This game is so culturally important to both the Māori and the Indigenous players - there are some things that are special on the league calendar," he said.

"But the clubs seem to think that they are bigger than the game and that is a shame.”

Mitchell copped a six-game suspension for the hit on Manu, meaning he is also ineligible for the game with the Indigenous team.