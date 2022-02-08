All Blacks headed to South Africa for first Tests since 2018

The All Blacks will make their first trip to South Africa since 2018 with the side scheduled for two Tests against the Springboks later this year.

Beauden Barrett gets a pass away to Rieko Ioane against the Springboks. (Source: Photosport)

South Africa Rugby unveiled their 2022 home schedule overnight Tuesday which included two Rugby Championship Tests against the All Blacks.

The two fixtures are scheduled for August 6 at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit and a week later in Johannesburg on August 13.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux noted in the announcement there were asterisks with the Tests though.

“Pending the return of crowds to our tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules," Roux said.

"But it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France."

The All Blacks have not gone to South Africa for four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, instead playing the current world champions in Australia as part of a bubble for the Rugby Championship in 2021 after the Boks missed the 2020 season due to widespread infection both in their country and their squad at the time.

The fixtures come after the two longtime rivals last year played their 100th Test between the two nations, 100 years on from their first clash during South Africa's tour of New Zealand in 1921.