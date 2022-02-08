All Blacks headed to South Africa for first Tests since 2018

Source: 1News

The All Blacks will make their first trip to South Africa since 2018 with the side scheduled for two Tests against the Springboks later this year.

Beauden Barrett gets a pass away to Rieko Ioane against the Springboks.

Beauden Barrett gets a pass away to Rieko Ioane against the Springboks. (Source: Photosport)

South Africa Rugby unveiled their 2022 home schedule overnight Tuesday which included two Rugby Championship Tests against the All Blacks.

The two fixtures are scheduled for August 6 at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit and a week later in Johannesburg on August 13.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux noted in the announcement there were asterisks with the Tests though.

“Pending the return of crowds to our tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules," Roux said.

"But it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France."

The All Blacks have not gone to South Africa for four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, instead playing the current world champions in Australia as part of a bubble for the Rugby Championship in 2021 after the Boks missed the 2020 season due to widespread infection both in their country and their squad at the time.

The fixtures come after the two longtime rivals last year played their 100th Test between the two nations, 100 years on from their first clash during South Africa's tour of New Zealand in 1921.

RugbyAll BlacksAfrica

Popular Stories

1

New Winter Olympics event marred by uniform disqualifications

2

Anti-mandate protesters ordered to remove tents from Parliament grounds

3

The Power of the Dog leads charge at Oscars with 12 nominations

4

Doctor explains why Covid parties are not a good idea

5

80 returnees in Rotorua MIQ held up by late test results

Latest Stories

High humidity has Aucklanders hot and bothered

West Ham's Zouma selected, despite cat abuse video

Taumalolo tight-lipped about Covid-19 vaccination status

High construction costs ‘not great’ for building new houses

Anti-mandate protesters ordered to remove tents from Parliament grounds

Related Stories

Dalton Papalii to captain Blues in Super Rugby Pacific

Jones compares new England captain Tom Curry to Richie McCaw

All Blacks, Black Ferns unveil 2022 jerseys

Clarke relishing new Blues bromance with Tuivasa-Sheck