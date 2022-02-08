80 returnees in Rotorua MIQ held up by late test results

A group of 80 returnees at a Rotorua MIQ hotel are unable to leave as results from their day eight tests are late.

People walk past a MIQ facility. (Source: Getty)

The group at Rydges Rotorua were due to depart at 8am today (Wednesday).

Returnees must spend at least 10 days in an MIQ facility and are tested on arrival, day 3, day 5 or 6 and day 8 or 9.

Day 8 or 9 tests determine whether or not a returnee can leave MIQ.

Chris Bunny, head of MIQ, told 1News the returnees were being kept back as health authorities could not be satisfied they were at low risk of having or transmitting the virus.

Bunny explained one of the returnees in the group had returned a positive day 5 test.

"We need to take every precaution," Bunny said.

"We have asked the lab to prioritise returning these results. We are hopeful of receiving them this morning so as not to further impact people's plans. As soon as they are made available we will be able to begin the exit process, Bunny said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this causes and for the disruption to returnees' travel plans. We will work with those affected to assist them with rearranging their plans."