Two more villages locked down in Tonga as Covid-19 spreads

Barbara Dreaver
By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
Source: 1News

Tongan authorities are battling to contain the spread of Covid-19, locking down two villages as more cases emerge.

Long queues outside shops in Nuku’alofa

Long queues outside shops in Nuku’alofa (Source: Supplied/Asupa Motuapuaka)

In a media conference on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said there are now 14 active cases, and another person had recovered.

The villages of Vaini and Pili, which have six new cases between them, have been designated red zones and residents are not permitted to leave the area.

The new cases are linked to previous cases.

There have been long queues of people at bread shops in the capital Nuku’alofa as residents are allowed to do shopping on Tuesday between 6am and 6pm.

In January Tonga was hit by a tsunami after the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai.

