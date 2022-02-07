Reece Walsh reportedly eyeing shock Warriors departure

Young Warriors star Reece Walsh is reportedly "unsettled" at the Kiwi club and could be seeking a shock exit.

Reece Walsh of the New Zealand Warriors.

Reece Walsh of the New Zealand Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors are based in Redcliffe, Queensland this season due to Covid restrictions, but according to The Daily Telegraph, Walsh may not be on the plane when the Kiwi club eventually make their way back to Auckland.

Multiple sources say the 19-year-old is feeling "uneasy" at the club although has yet to seek an official release.

A return to his former club, the Brisbane Broncos, is reportedly Walsh's preferred destination, although expansion club Redcliffe Dolphins are also chasing his signature.

The young fullback has two years left on his current deal with the Warriors.

LeagueWarriorsNRL

