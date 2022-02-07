Meth, cash seized after altercation involving gang in Kaitaia

Eight people, including members of the Black Power gang, have been arrested in Kaitaia after an incident where police seized methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.

Cash seized by police in the Far North. (Source: NZ Police)

In a statement on Monday evening, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said shortly before 8am on Sunday, police officers "came across an altercation between a group of people in a vehicle armed with weapons and the occupants of a nearby premises".

After searching the vehicle, police also found a gun.

Four people were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of an offensive weapon.

Verry said two of those arrested were Black Power gang members.

A gun seized by police in the Far North. (Source: NZ Police)

Search warrants were then executed on Sunday afternoon, which lead to police finding a stolen vehicle, 117 grams of methamphetamine, $88,000 cash and other evidence of alleged significant drug distribution.

An additional four people were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

All eight arrested were due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on Monday.

"Whilst removing the 117 grams of methamphetamine from Kaitaia is great for our community, the large amount of cash seized shows the harm that has already been caused," Verry said.

"It's disheartening knowing such a large amount of money has allegedly been spent on purchasing drugs in a community that is facing a number of social challenges and has a number of people dealing with drug addiction.

"Police is committed to disrupting the activities of criminal gangs in the Far North and we continue to ask for the communities support through the sharing of information."

Anyone with concerns about criminal activity in their community should contact police by calling 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it has already happened. Information can also be reported to a local police station or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.