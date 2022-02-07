Kiwi skier Alice Robinson finishes 22nd in giant slalom

New Zealand alpine skier Alice Robinson has finished 22nd in the women's giant slalom competition at the Beijing Olympics.

Alice Robinson loses control during the giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Robinson flew out of the starting gate but quickly lost control on the steep, icy first pitch, barely managing to stay on her feet around the opening three gates.

While she did well to stay upright, she lost a lot of time and was never able to recover, finishing three seconds off the pace.

The 20-year-old threw her hands in the air at the finish line, clearly frustrated with her performance.

"It didn't go the way I would've liked," Robinson told Sky after her first run.

"I struggled a bit with the equipment and getting grip on the snow. It was a bit of a struggle, I couldn't really find anything the whole way down which was really tough but it happens like that sometimes and it's done now."

She was unable to find her mojo on her second run either, losing her grip on the snow again and struggling to maintain control.

The course was anything but easy for the skiers, with the steep, icy terrain proving too much for even the very best – defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin shockingly crashing out early on her first run.

Robinson will be back in action in the super-G competition on Friday.