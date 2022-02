Two men have been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery at a fruit and vege store in Christchurch.

Police say the robbery happened at the Growers Direct Market on Yaldhurst Road in Riccarton on 23 January.

The two men will appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday on charges relating to assault with intent to rob.

A third person is still being sought.