Multiple people assaulted, vehicles damaged in Rotorua

Police are seeking information after multiple people were assaulted in Rotorua overnight, with three people being hospitalised as a result.

Rotorua police were called to a "disorder event" on Tania Crescent, Western Heights around 2.30am on Monday morning.

On arrival, police found there were multiple areas where “activity had taken place” and a number of injured people who had been assaulted.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, one person is still in hospital.

Several vehicles and a fence were also damaged.

Police said those responsible fled the scene in several vehicles prior to officers arriving on the scene.

“We want to reassure the public that we take this behaviour extremely seriously,” Lindsay Pilbrow of Rotorua police said.

“Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any footage which may assist, is asked to contact police.