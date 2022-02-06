Auckland bars, church services among locations of interest

Two bars and two churches have been named as close contact locations of interest on Sunday.

O'Hagan's Irish Bar Auckland. (Source: Google Maps.)

Anyone who visited O'Hagan's Irish Bar, in the Auckland CBD, on Saturday, January 30 between 8pm and 1am or Hoppers Garden Bar in Grey Lynn between 8pm and 12am is asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately and on day five after exposure.





A full list of the Ministry of Health's locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.





Meanwhile, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints Papatoetoe and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints Favona have also been named as close contact locations of interest.





The Papatoetoe church was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Sunday, January 30 between 11.30am and 2.30pm, while the Favona church was visited on Wednesday, February 2 between 7pm and 8.30pm.





Anyone who was at the services at the same time as the positive cases are asked to self-isolate, and test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

Visitors to the four locations, who were there at the same time as the positive cases will receive further isolation and testing requirements from Public Health.

There were 208 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Sunday.