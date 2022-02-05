US claims victory after ISIS leader dies during Syria raid

The United States is claiming victory over the Islamic State group once again, after its leader died in an early morning raid on Friday.

"It sent a message to terrorist leaders across the world. We will come after you and we will find you," US President Joe Biden said.

Abu Ibrahaim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated an explosive as US forces arrived over his house in northwestern Syria at dawn.

The bomb killed the terror cell leader, as well some of his family and associates.

"He chose to blow himself up... rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed," Biden said.

ISIS fighters in other parts of the house then engaged in battle with the US forces for around two hours, and neighbours were forced to flee the gunfire.

"They pounced on my father," a boy named Youssef, who had been living with his family in the first floor of the house, said.

"[They] pointed their gun at him. He told them he did nothing."

Al-Qurayshi had been the leader of IS since 2019, when former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by US forces in 2019.

The 46-year-old was wanted for nearly two decades for a range of crimes, including slavery, rape, genocide and extortion.

"[He] was a very hands-on leader," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"His death, we believe, dealt a significant blow to ISIS."

Abu Ibrahaim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. (Source: 1News)

The terror network had been building back under al-Qurayshi's leadership, and last month carried out a raid on a Syrian prison to free fellow militants.

Forty Syrian soldiers were killed.

The US said it engaged in a raid, as opposed to an airstrike, on al-Qurayshi's compound in an attempt to minimise casualties. However, 13 people died, including women and children.

The Pentagon said it is willing to review the footage to ascertain if there was "anything" that could have been done differently to avoid the deaths.