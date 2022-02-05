Police appeal for sightings of Northland prisoner on the run

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of missing Northland prisoner Michael Tautari.

Northland Police seeking Michael Tautari. (Source: 1 News)

Tautari, 24, was granted absence by the court to attend a funeral in Kawakawa but has since failed to return.

He was last seen in the Raumanga area of Whangārei, but police believe he may have travelled to Auckland.

"Police want to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to locate him," a statement from police read.

"He is described as about 165cm tall, of medium-small build and is considered dangerous and should not be approached," police said in a statement.

The public is urged to call 111 immediately if they see Tautari.