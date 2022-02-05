Person dies in two-vehicle crash in Auckland

Source: 1News

A person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Alfriston, Auckland on Saturday night.

A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to the crash on Mill Road shortly after 10.50pm.

One person died at the scene, police confirmed on Sunday morning.

Four additional people were injured, two seriously and two with minor injuries.

Police have warned motorists to drive to the conditions, as heavy rainfall hits the country.

“Police would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions.”

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died

2

Hipkins tells Kiwis to stock pantries after record cases

3

Māori Party calls for removal of Queen as head of state

4

Person dies in two-vehicle crash in Auckland

5

Auckland cinema, airport named as close contact locations

Latest Stories

Waitangi Day: Ardern reflects on 50 years since reo petition

Road closed, houses evacuated after floods in Taranaki

Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died

'We live and we hope' - Waitangi Day goes virtual for 2022

Related Stories

Auckland cinema, airport named as close contact locations

Iwi to place rāhui on Hauraki Gulf to help scallop beds recover

Man critically injured in assault on Auckland's K Road

Auckland Council defends euthanising pit bull despite rehome offers