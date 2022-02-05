Person dies in two-vehicle crash in Auckland

A person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Alfriston, Auckland on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Mill Road shortly after 10.50pm.

One person died at the scene, police confirmed on Sunday morning.

Four additional people were injured, two seriously and two with minor injuries.

Police have warned motorists to drive to the conditions, as heavy rainfall hits the country.

“Police would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions.”