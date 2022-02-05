Dalton Papalii to captain Blues in Super Rugby Pacific

Source: 1News

Dalton Papalii will step up to replace Patrick Tuipulotu as Blues captain for the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Dalton Papalii (right) and Patrick Tuipulotu. (Source: Photosport)

The 24-year-old All Blacks flanker replaces Tuipulotu, who is on sabbatical playing in Japan.

Papalii said he was surprised to be handed the captaincy.

“It’s a real honour and privilege…[I’m] very humbled to take over this season from Patty,” Papalii said.

“We have a bunch of my teammates who have international experience and I am going to be calling on them within our leadership group. I’ve also reached out to party in Japan and he has given me loads of advice.”

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said Papalii was the epitome of the franchise, which won last year’s trans-Tasman Super Rugby title.

“His work ethic is second-to-none to go with his immense skill, speed and tenacity,” MacDonald said.

“We believe he is ready to take on the captaincy, bearing in mind that we have a number of highly experienced leaders like Beauden Barrett, Harry Plummer, Tom Robinson and a bunch of other All Blacks who will wrap around him.”

RugbyBluesAll Blacks

