Videos show Palmerston North car vandalism

CCTV has captured the moment two vehicles in Palmerston North were vandalised last weekend.

In the first incident, three men were captured outside Regent Motors on Princess St just before 1am on Sunday, January 30.

They walked past the car yard before turning around and coming back. Two of them then attempted to climb over the fence.

Standing on his friend’s back, one of them eventually manages to propel himself into the yard. He is seen crouching down in front of a white Mazda 6 while the others get ready to film what he does next.

He launches himself onto the bonnet of the vehicle, leaving a visible dent. The man then stands on it to get over the fence and all three flee.

In the second incident about an hour-and-a-half later on Buick Crescent, Awapuni, a group of about five people appear out of the dark and approach a small green car parked on the side of the road.

All five of them manage to push it on its side. It is left rocking on the edge of the grass verge as they flee, one of them tripping on their own feet as they do so.

Repairs could total $3000.

A Buick Crescent resident told 1News it appeared the group had gone on a “rampage” around the Awapuni area that night, “smashing bus stops and breaking into cars, boats and removing anything not tied down”.

He estimated up to five vehicles along Buick Crescent had been broken into that night, along with a boat.

The CCTV footage was posted to the Undercover Palmy page, where it has received more than 400 comments, 50,000 views and 200 shares.

Regent Motors owner Bruce Robertson told 1News the incident had left him annoyed.

He said about $500 worth of damage had been done to the vehicle. This included repairing the bonnet and repainting it.

The incident had seen it off the yard for about a week.

In business on Princess St for 45 years, Robertson said damage had not occurred to his vehicles for about 10 years.

Back then people would steal stereos.

Since posting the CCTV footage on his Facebook page, where it was shared by Undercover Palmy, he said he has been contacted by members of the public with possible names for two of the alleged offenders.

Robertson’s posts has received more than 260 comments, 40,000 views and 630 shares.

He said the incident appeared to be some kind of prank for social media.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to 1News both incidents had been reported.

“It appears we are assessing them currently.”