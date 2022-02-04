Anti-vaxxers target Northland vaccine, testing site

A Kaitaia testing and vaccine site is being targeted by anti-vaxxers.

Vaccination testing centre targeted by vandals in Northland.

Vaccination testing centre targeted by vandals in Northland. (Source: 1 News)

Vandals have left graffiti on the mobile testing station with swastika symbols, along with the writing: “Hey Pfizer why is graphene oxide in the jab?”

The message references widely debunked theories that the ingredient is contained in Covid vaccines.

The mobile clinic is stationed next to the old warehouse building in Kaitaia where medical staff are offering vaccine doses.

Jeanette Wedding, responsible for the vaccine rollout in Northland, said the site’s been targeted on several other occasions and it’s disappointing.

She says the police have been informed.

The vandalism has been painted over but more work is needed and the DHB is concerned it will happen again.

It comes as a record number of new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Northland.

The Ministry of Health reported 21 new cases in Northland which was the highest rise in a single day.

The cases include 12 in Kerikeri, five in Hokianga and four in Whangārei.

It brings the total number of active cases in the region to 69.

There were two new locations of interest published for Northland on Thursday, both in Kerikeri. These included a cafe and department store.

Health officials also reported a positive detection of the virus in a wastewater sample taken from Whatuwhiwhi in the Far North on January 31st.

The Northland District Health Board is urging people to stay away from large gatherings, postpone events and to get a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes as there were 209 Covid cases in New Zealand announced on Friday.

