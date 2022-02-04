209 new Covid-19 community cases on Friday

There are 209 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health worker wearing PPE for Covid-19 (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The cases are in Northland (21), Auckland (99), Waikato (51), Rotorua (15), Bay of Plenty (15), Hawke’s Bay (3), Tairāwhiti (4) and MidCentral (1).

Nine people are in hospital with the virus, including one person in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Northland's 21 new cases are in Kerikeri (12), Hokianga (5) and Whangārei (4).

Waikato's 51 cases are in Hamilton (18) and Matamata (1). The ministry said the location of the others are still under investigation.

Twenty-three of Waikato's 51 cases have been linked to earlier reported cases.

Of the Rotorua District's 15 new cases, 13 have been linked to existing cases.

Bay of Plenty's 15 new cases are in Tauranga (6) and Western Bay of Plenty (9). All of the cases are linked to previously reported cases.

The ministry also announced a resident at Radius Lexham Park in Katikati had tested positive for Covid-19.

The resident's infection is linked to a previous case in a staff member at the facility who tested positive on January 27.

All residents have been self-isolating and daily Rapid Antigen Tests are being carried out for all staff and residents.

Three of Tairāwhiti's four cases are household contacts of previously reported cases and were already isolating when they tested positive. The fourth case remains under investigation.

There is another case in the region, the ministry said, but it would be included in Saturday's case numbers. Their link to a previously reported case also remains under investigation.

Hawke's Bay's three new cases are linked to earlier reported cases and were already isolating when they tested positive.

The new case in the MidCentral DHB is a household contact of a case and were already in isolation.

The ministry also announced there were three cases in Nelson Marlborough, but they would be added to Saturday's case numbers.

The three cases are known close contacts of earlier reported cases and were already isolating when they tested positive.

Sixty-four cases were also announced in MIQ on Friday.

They had arrived in the country between January 19 and February 2.

They had travelled from Israel, the US, Australia, the UK, Pakistan, India, Italy, France, Sri Lanka, Oman, Japan, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Full travel history was still being obtained for five of them.

They had tested positive for the virus between day 0 and 15.

On Thursday, 147 community cases were announced.