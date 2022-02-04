New Covid-19 case at Katikati rest home

Source: 1News

A resident at a Bay of Plenty aged care facility has tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said.

The Radius Lexham Park aged care facility in Katikati.

The Radius Lexham Park aged care facility in Katikati. (Source: Google Maps)

The Ministry of Health said all residents at the Radius Lexham Park in Katikati have been self-isolating.

It said the new case is linked to a staff member who tested positive for the virus on January 27.

Health officials said daily rapid antigen testing is being carried out on staff and residents.

They added the facility is following recommended response measures including staff wearing full personal protective equipment.

In a Facebook post, Radius Care chief executive Andrew Peskett said all rapid antigen tests had come back negative thus far.

“One resident and one staff member have tested positive for Covid at Lexham Park. No other facility has been affected. Both the resident and staff member have been in isolation for eight days and all infection control protocols are in place.

“It will not be possible to visit residents at Lexham Park until the current situation has been confirmed as contained and cleared by Public Health,” Peskett said.

