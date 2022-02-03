Beijing 2022 Olympic profile: Alice Robinson

New Zealand's greatest alpine skier in a generation, Alice Robinson heads to Beijing with an eye on winning the country's first medal in the sport in three decades.

Alice Robinson (Source: Photosport)

Quick facts:

Name: Alice Robinson

Hometown: Queenstown

Age at Games: 20

Olympic history: 35th in giant slalom, did not finish in slalom at Pyeongchang 2018

The Queenstown native impressed during her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang four years ago as a 16-year-old, finishing 35th out of 81 in the giant slalom.

Now 20, Robinson is now among the world's best in the sport, having claimed three World Cup victories and several more podium finishes.

It is likely she will take to the Beijing slopes in three events - giant slalom, super G and downhill - following some impressive performances in all three disciplines.

Whether she can medal remains to be seen.

Alpine skiing is an extremely difficult sport to master, where one mistake can be the difference between success and failure.

Plus, her competition is fierce. Some of the greatest skiers in history stand in her way, including two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin, two-time World Championship winner Lara Gut-Behrami, four-time World Champion Tessa Worley and seasoned campaigner Federica Brignone.

But Robinson has proven throughout her career that she should never be written off.

She has three top-10 finishes in super G this season, a second place in her first ever competitive downhill race in January, and two podium finishes, including a victory, in World Cup giant slalom last year.

Robinson will head to China in great form, with nothing to lose when she stands at the starting gate.

Thirty years ago Annelise Coberger won a silver medal for New Zealand, the country's one and only medal in alpine skiing.

A generation on, can Alice Robinson do the same?

Beijing schedule:

February 7 3.15pm: Giant slalom

February 11 4pm: Super G

February 15 4pm: Downhill