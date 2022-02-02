Person admitted to Wellington Hospital positive for Covid-19

A person at Wellington Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Wellington Regional Hospital. (Source: Google Maps)

The person was in hospital for a non-Covid related issue and was tested when they displayed symptoms of the illness.

They are now being cared for in ward set up to manage Covid-19 patients.

The case will be included in Thursday’s Covid numbers.

It comes as there were 142 new community cases recorded in New Zealand on Wednesday.

The cases are in Northland (11), Auckland (103), Waikato (12), Rotorua (2), Bay of Plenty (5), Taranaki (3), Hawke’s Bay (1), Nelson Marlborough (2) and Canterbury (3).

Fifty-four cases were also announced in MIQ on Wednesday.

It was also announced people will be able to receive their Covid-19 booster three months after their second Pfizer vaccine from Friday, after the Government pulled forward the minimal interval time from four months.