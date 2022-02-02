NZ tipped to win first ever gold at Winter Olympics

A respected media organisation is predicting New Zealand to have it's biggest Winter Olympics campaign ever with our first gold medal on the cards.

Nico Porteous.

The Associated Press has released their predictions for the upcoming Beijing Games with New Zealand forecast to secure a gold medal and two silvers.

The predictions see 2018 medallists Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott starring once again - although the pair are expected to improve on their PyeongChang bronzes.

Porteous has been picked by AP to win New Zealand's first ever Winter Olympics gold medal in the freestyle skiing halfpipe event.

Snowboarder Sadowski-Synnott on the other hand is predicted to claim silvers in both the Big Air and Slopestyle.

AP's predictions come after both had strong outings at the recent X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

Porteous turned heads in the competition with an X Games gold after a flawless fourth and final run which left commentators claiming it to be "one of the most technical runs ever" landed in the competition.

Sadowski-Synnott also claimed two golds in her events at the X Games however AP predicts Austria's Anna Gasser will win the Big Air event and Japanese snowboarder Kokomo Murase will win the slopestyle.

Neither Gasser nor Murase were present in Aspen.

Elsewhere, trans-Tasman rivals Australia are predicted to win three medals as well with two silvers and a bronze, meaning New Zealand would finish ahead of them on the table if predictions fall into place.

Way at the top of the predicted table is Norway with 39 medals, ahead of the USA's 38.

Host China is tipped to win 18 medals.