Former Wallaby Kepu to captain Moana Pasifika in debut season

Former Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu has been named the captain of Moana Pasifika ahead of their debut season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Sekope Kepu. (Source: Photosport)

Kepu was given the role on Wednesday ahead of his side's pre-season clash with the Chiefs at their home ground of Mt Smart Stadium on Friday.

Kepu said the title adds to an already special experience in joining the Pacific-based franchise.

"There is an indescribable bond of brotherhood in this special team even though we have been together for only a short couple of months at most," Kepu said.

"Coming back to New Zealand I never thought I would play rugby again. God works in mysterious ways, to be here and then called into the Moana Pasifika team, it was something I didn't think twice about.

"From the bottom of my heart, on behalf of my family, my wife, my village, I want to thank Aaron and the management team, and the team for the support and for allowing me to lead them into battle as the first ever Moana Pasifika team.

"Being a new Captain is a blessing and honoured position and I'm truly humbled to hold it very close to my heart. Our people deserve this, it's up to us to inspire the next generation. Together, we are going to unearth something very special."

Kepu leads the side having gained 110 Test caps as well as three Rugby World Cup campaigns for the Wallabies throughout his career, becoming the first prop to become a centurion for Australia in doing so.

Kepu also made 141 appearances for the Waratahs before joining the London Irish between 2019 and 2021.

Head coach Aaron Mauger said naming Kepu as captain to the team was an emotion-charged occasion.

"We are so blessed to have Sekope in our environment. Right from the outset, he has led by example - both in the way he trains, prepares, and in the way he contributes to the culture of our team.

In doing this, he has effectively picked himself as leader, to take our hoi [waka paddle] and lead us as the first captain on this maiden journey.

"Since day one he has had a massive impact in how he leads and influences this team. He has been on the biggest stage of rugby and yet he carries himself with great humility. It speaks volumes of who he is.

"The team is in very good hands."