Beijing 2022 Olympic profile: Finn Bilous

A stylish rider, Finn Bilous makes the most difficult tricks look insanely easy.

Finn Bilous competes in slopestyle. (Source: Getty)

Quick facts:

Name: Finn Bilous

Hometown: Wānaka

Age at Games: 22

Olympic history: 13th in slopestyle at Pyeongchang 2018

The 22-year-old freeskier is heading to his second Olympic Games and will be competing in slopestyle.

Four years ago he finished 13th, although he will be hoping to improve on that effort this time around.

In the years since Pyeongchang, Bilous has consistently finished in the top-10 for slopestyle, showcasing, in particular, his incredible talents on the rail section.

His career highlights include a ninth place finish at the World Championships last year, as well as fifth and seventh place finishes in World Cup events in 2020 and 2021.

Finn is not the only Bilous skiing on the world stage either. His older brother Hank also competes for New Zealand in freeriding - a style of skiing performed on ungroomed, backcountry terrain.

Beijing 2022 schedule:

February 14 5.30pm: Freeski slopestyle qualifying

February 15 2.30pm: Freeski slopestyle final