Auckland man to 'take care of mum' with $21 million Lotto win

An Auckland man who won $21 million from Lotto over the weekend says he plans to take care of his mum with his winnings.

Lotto tickets. (Supplied: Lotto NZ)

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, picked up his regular Lotto ticket on MyLotto just before the draw closed on Saturday night, not knowing how life-changing that decision would become.

"I’m so excited to be able to set myself up for the future and take care of my Mum. I’m looking forward to sharing some of the win with my close friends as well. I feel so incredibly lucky.”

The man checked his ticket late on Sunday evening and said it didn't take long to realise he could be in for a big win.

“Watching all the numbers being circled on one line of my ticket felt like a bit of an out-of-body experience. I sat there staring at my phone asking myself, ‘am I really seeing this?’” said the man.

“The first person I told was my mum. When I showed her the winning amount on my phone, she said, ‘you’ve won $21?’ – I said, ‘no mum, there are a few extra zeroes there – take another look!’"

He was looking forward to treating himself to a few gifts as well.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t stop thinking about my win, so I ended up doing some online window shopping. I have a bit of a wish-list of things to treat myself to now – I’m sure there will be a few things winging their way to me down the track,” laughed the man.

The $21 million winning Powerball ticket was sold on MyLotto and was made up of $20 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

This is the first Powerball win of 2022 and comes just over a month after an Auckland woman won $17.2 million with Powerball.