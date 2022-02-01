Young All Whites Cacace, Bell sign deals with top Europe clubs

Two of New Zealand's top football prospects have made big moves in the European scene at the transfer deadline.

Liberato Cacace and Joe Bell. (Source: Photosport)

Young All Whites Liberato Cacace and Joe Bell have both been snapped up by clubs in top flight football with Cacace joining Serie A club Empoli and Bell sold to reigning Danish Superliga champions Brondby from Viking in Norway.

Cacace will realise a childhood dream with his move after being loaned out from Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden, with the 21-year-old of Italian decent.

He could also become the first New Zealand man to play in Serie A if he runs on for Empoli, who currently sit 12th in the 20-team competition after 23 matches.

It comes after the leftback started his career strongly with the Wellington Phoenix as a teenager, earning 58 appearances in the A-League before signing with Sint-Truiden in 2020 where he has since played 46 games.

Empoli has the option to make the deal permanent if they like what they see from Cacace.

Bell on the other hand joins Brondby on a four-year contract after building his representation through the University of Virginia in the US before heading to Norway.

Bell went on to make 58 appearances for Viking and helped the side to a third place finish in the Eliteserien last season - their highest finish since 2007.